The 2020 Home for the Holidays Christmas parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
In compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the parade will consist of a collection of stationary floats and will showcase some of Tahlequah's finest businesses and organizations.
Parade attendees will drive past and experience the parade from the safety of their cars.
"With the stationary nature of the parade, people will have a greater variety of the type of entry that they can put together because it doesn't have to be mobile. It simply has to be able to be set up from 2 to 5 p.m. and removed after the event concludes," said Isaac Burk, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce events and communications coordinator.
Entries are being accepted now through Dec. 2, and applications can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce, 123 E. Delaware St. or completed online at https://form.jotform.com/203106540062137.
A $50 deposit is required, and the fees are: regular entry before Nov. 30, $15; double entry before Nov. 30, $30; regular entry after Nov. 30, $35; double entry after Nov. 30, $70.
"The double-entry fee is if you need two adjacent parking spaces instead of one. Our length limit for one space is 15 feet, so if you have a 30-foot trailer you wanted to use, you would need two parking spaces," said Burk.
The deposit will be returned after confirmed attendance at one of the parade safety meetings, which will be Dec. 3 and 4.
Failure to attend one of the meetings will result in the forfeiture of the deposit.
"Should we have enough entries, they will be split up between the two safety meetings so they could socially distance during the meeting. We are simply trying to cut down the number of individuals in one room and avoid some kind of super-spreader event.
Participants would only need to come to one meeting," said Burk.
For more information, call TACC at 918-456-3742.
