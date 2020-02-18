MUSKOGEE - Kicking off the Azalea Festival, the 36th Annual Azalea Pageant will be held Saturday, March 21, at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee.
Girls from birth to 18 years old can enter, and there are eight different age groups.
Entry forms can be found on the pageant director Debbie Warren Morgan's Facebook page, or by calling or texting Morgan at 918-360-6886, or emailing her at debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com. Forms can also be picked up at Crowning Moments and Kids N More in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.