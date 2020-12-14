EODD AAA Caregiver program supports senior caregivers with care boxes

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging has partnered with Sooner Success and its Lifespan Respite grant to provide 175 area caregivers with Community Caregiver Care Boxes ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Many older adults need the help of family caregivers to accomplish many of the tasks of daily life. Often, these family caregivers have outside jobs or other responsibilities in addition to helping to care for their senior loved one. The current COVID-19 pandemic only adds to the burden placed on these family caregivers, who are sometimes senior adults themselves.
EODD Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver program seeks to ease the burdens of these caregivers through respite vouchers, support groups, and continuing education opportunities across the seven counties EODD serves: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner.
“In order to take care of someone else, you first have to take care of yourself,” said Alysa Kinnell, social services specialist II and lead person in the EODD Area Agency on Aging Caregiver program. “Self-care is extremely important, especially during the holidays. Failing to care for yourself can lead to stress, caregiver burnout and overall poor health.”
The care boxes include items to help with that self-care, including a box of facial tissues, a blanket, a puzzle book, a box of colored pencils, an adult coloring book, a journal or planner, and a stocking cap.
The items in the care boxes were purchased through a Lifespan Respite grant in the amount of $1,750 awarded to the EODD Area Agency on Aging Caregiver program by Sooner Success earlier this year.
The care boxes were assembled and delivered the first week of December by the EODD Area Agency on Aging staff. The recipients include caregivers of senior adults, as well as seniors raising children.
Those who are caring for someone 60 years of age or older who needs assistance with at least two activities of daily living, or those who are 55 or older and caring for a relative child under the age of 18 should contact EODD Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver program for more information on how they can offer support and assistance. The main office number is 918-682-7891, or contact Kinnell at 918-913-9560 or akinnell@eoddok.org.
EODD AAA services are available to all persons 60 years of age or older regardless of income. Services provided through the Older Americans Act have no set fees or charges, although donations are accepted and appreciated to defray costs of services. To learn more about how to donate, volunteer or get services, call EODD AAA or the Senior Info-Line at 800-211-2116.
