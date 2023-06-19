MUSKOGEE – The EODD Area Agency on Aging has partnered with Legal Services of Eastern Oklahoma to assist seniors age 60 and older with free legal assistance for estate planning.
The event will take place Wednesday, June 21 at Muskogee Presbyterian Church at 2000 Haskell Blvd. from 2-3 p.m. To access needed documents or services the day of the workshop, call 918-708-1150 and complete a quick phone interview. For more information, contact Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, Social Services specialist EODD Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891 or the Caring Assistance Line at 1-800-211-2116.
