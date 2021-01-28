The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging is offering a Serving our Seniors Home Aide Program for seven counties in northeast Oklahoma, including Adair and Cherokee. The program, funded by the CARES Act, will run from Feb. 1 through Sept. 15.
The program is for participants age 60 years or older requesting homemaker or chore services who are not receiving services under another program. Participants must have limitations preventing them from serving themselves, and lack a formal support network capable of helping. Contact the EODD AAA Outreach at 918-682-7891, or call Tashanda Myers at 918-913-9837.
EODD AAA services are available to all people 60 years or older,regardless of income. Services provided through the Older Americans Act have no set fees or charges, although donations are appreciated to defray costs. To learn more or volunteer, call EODD AAA, or the Senior Info-Line at 800-211-2116.
