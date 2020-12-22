EODD AAA, partners spread holiday cheer with annual Christmas giving projects

The holidays are a busy time of year for everyone, and the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging staff and its community partners are no exception. Many people have been busy during the last month, working behind the scenes to make Christmas a little brighter for a number of area seniors in both Adair and Muskogee counties.
First, the Adair County Provider Agencies Linking Services resource group EODD Area Agency on Aging facilitates hosts an annual project where members collect donations and put together gift bags for all of the home-delivered meal recipients throughout Adair County. This year’s gift bags included items such as a Dollar General gift card, a fleece blanket, a new pair of warm socks, a holiday-themed kitchen towel, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a new toothbrush and toothpaste, a stress ball, a rubber lid gripper, and many other useful items as well as information on the various participating agencies’ services.
Cherokee County is also participating in activities.
The PALS group was able to put together 35 of these gift bags and have them delivered the week before Christmas to residents in both Westville and Stilwell who receive in-home services through EODD’s various programs.
Other agencies represented in the PALS group that contributed to this project include the Adair County Firefighters Association; Armstrong Bank; Cherokee Elder Care/PACE; CREOKS Behavioral Health Services; Dr. Kyle Dixon, D.D.S., of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Oklahoma Works; OSU Extension, Stilwell; Walmart of Stilwell; and the staff of EODD Area Agency on Aging.
The second Christmas project is the work of EODD Area Agency on Aging’s MERC (Muskogee Elder Resource Council) resource group. Every year, the members of this group adopt the residents of one of the smaller nursing homes in Muskogee and buy them gifts to ensure they feel the love of the holidays.
This year, the MERC group adopted 39 residents of York Manor Nursing Home, 500 S. York St. in Muskogee, and purchased Christmas gifts for them based on requests made by each of the residents. Typically, the residents ask for clothing, puzzle books, and personal hygiene items.
Participants who made this project possible this year include representatives from Adventist Community Services’ Samaritan Center, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, EMS, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, OG&E, Oklahoma Works, St. Francis Muskogee Behavioral Health Unit, Veterans Affairs and VA Caregiver Support, several members of the EODD AAA staff and their families, and other private individuals.
“We are always so grateful how our community partners come together, especially during the challenges of the pandemic, to serve seniors,” said Stacy Turner, EODD Area Agency on Aging director.
The staff at EODD Area Agency on Aging looks forward to continuing to serve area seniors across Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties in 2021. Senior in need of assistance can contact EODD at 918-682-7891.
