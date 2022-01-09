Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging has announced the availability of Older Americans Act Title III funding. Grants are for a four-year project period, awarded 12 months at a time. Year 1 grant funding begins July 1, 2022 and goes to June 30, 2023.
This grant is not for individuals.
Bid proposals are being accepted for the following services to be provided to persons aged 60 years and older in: congregate and home-delivered meals and in-home services, health promotion, legal services, National Family Caregiver Support Program, outreach services, and transportation. Services must be in the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah or Wagoner.
Bid packets will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 12. For pickup at the EODD office, visit 1012 N. 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401. Packets can be mailed upon request. To be considered for funding, a representative from the bidder agency/organization is required to attend the Proposers' Conference on Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at EODD.
The facility is ADA accessible. Bids must be received by March 4 at noon. Contact Stacy Nicholson, AAA planner for more information or to request a bid packet at 918-913-9584 or email snicholson@eoddok.org.
