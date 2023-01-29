EODD AAA receives Masonic Charity Foundation award

The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma awarded a total of $798,046 for 2023 to 11 Area Agencies on Aging throughout Oklahoma at the Oklahoma Association of Area Agencies on Aging meeting on Dec. 4, 2022 in Shawnee.
This is the 16th consecutive year the Oklahoma Area Agencies on Aging have received this grant funding.
The Masonic Assistance Program assists seniors 55 years old and older with financial assistance they cannot obtain through other resources for approved needs, such as eyeglasses or dentures. Home projects may include minor home repairs that help the senior citizen remain safely at home, and may include ADA wheelchair ramps and other ADA home modifications. For seniors' needs outside the scope of other programs, there may be additional assistance available. There is a simple application process to follow, and detailed instructions are included.
Applications are now available at EODD Area Agency on Aging, 1012 N. 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401 or contact Janet Bowen at 918-682-7891 for additional information. The applications will be available soon at local libraries and senior nutrition sites.
For more information, contact EODD AAA at 918-682-7891. EODD AAA serves seniors in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
