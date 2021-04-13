Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging will host "The Path to Being a Caregiver Extraordinaire" virtual conference on Wednesday, May 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
To register, call 918-913-9560 and supply an email address for more information.
The EODD Area Agency on Aging works to improve the quality of life for all persons age 60 and older and their caregivers in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. More information is available at eoddok.org or the Senior Info Line, 800-913-9560.
