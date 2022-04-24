MUSKOGEE - The public is invited to attend the annual caregiver conference "Caregiving in the Comfort of Home," Wednesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Muskogee Church of Christ, 3206 N. York St.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their most comfy pajamas.
Those who RSVP can reserve a lunch, provided by Fatt Fries.
The event will include door prizes, wellness screenings, lots of information, and all attendees will receive a free caregiver kit.
Online attendance is available.
Respite vouchers for attendance may be issued upon request of qualifications are met and funding is available.
For more information or to register contact Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, EODD Area Agency on Aging, caregiver social services specialists at 918-682-7891 or call the caring assistance hotline at 1-800-211-2116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.