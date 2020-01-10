EODD Area Agency on Aging to expand food drive effort

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging recently wrapped up a successful food drive to assist senior citizens in Muskogee County, and is now poised to expand into other parts of the EODD planning and service area the fight against food insecurity in vulnerable populations, especially seniors.
With the help of donations from private individuals and area businesses, EODD AAA collected hundreds of cans of beans, vegetables, tuna and ravioli; dozens of packages of crackers, cereal bars, pancake mix, instant potatoes and pasta; and dozens of packages of paper towels, paper plates and toilet paper; and much, much more.
EODD AAA’s food drive contributors include Adventist Community Services, Cherokee Elder Care/PACE, Cornerstone Hospital, Georgia-Pacific, Griffin Foods, OG&E, Oklahoma Works, Rural Firefighters Association in Muskogee County, Walmart and many private donors.
Approximately 55 of these care packages were delivered the week before Christmas to seniors in need throughout Muskogee County.
Plans are underway to hold a food drive in McIntosh and Sequoyah counties during the first calendar quarter of 2020. Later in the year, EODD AAA will hold food drives in Adair, Cherokee, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties, before returning their focus to Muskogee County prior to December 2020.
Anyone interested in helping collect nonperishable food items, dry goods and paper products in these respective areas should contact EODD Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891 for more information and a list of collection sites.
