MUSKOGEE – On Friday, July 28, the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging will hold the 2023 fraud prevention listening party for seniors age 60 and up.
The event will take place at 1012 N. 38th St. in Muskogee. Registration is required and ends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Lunch and snacks will be provided. This listening party covers cyber security and online scams and is open to seniors in the organization’s service area of Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties. The event is hosted by Metro Technology Center, Oklahoma City. It is EODD Area Agency on Aging’s plan to hold “listening parties” on this and other topics in the future. Space is limited. Call 918-682-7891 to register.
