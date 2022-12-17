Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging will host a Cherokee County caregiver support group and resource meeting on Monday Dec. 19 from 2-3 p.m.
The event will be at the Tahlequah Public Library at 120 S. College Ave. Tahlequah, OK. Beginning in January, the meeting will take place the third Tuesday of every month from 2-3 p.m.
For more information, contact Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, social services specialists, EODD Area Agency on Aging, at 918-682-7891 or call the caring assistance line at 1-800-211-2116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.