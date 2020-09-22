WILBURTON, Oklahoma - Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced recipients of scholarship funding for the 2020-21 academic year.
Eastern awarded $101,751 in academic-based institutional scholarships and tuition waivers to 95 students. The Eastern Development Foundation provided $361,601 to 164 students. Scholarships are typically split across the fall and spring semesters, assuming minimum requirements are maintained.
Area students on the list of Eastern's 2020-21 scholars include: Lane Howe, Fort Gibson, Eastern Opportunity Scholarship, Otha H. Grimes Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Benton Denny, Jay, Presidential Scholarship, Otha H. Grimes Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Savanah Hopkins, Stilwell, Dr. Lloyd E. Church Endowed Scholarship, Otha H. Grimes Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Jill Pruitt, Stilwell, Eastern Opportunity Scholarship, Otha H. Grimes Foundation Endowed Scholarship; and Colten Dale, Watts, State Regents Scholarship, Otha H. Grimes Foundation Endowed Scholarship.
"Thank you to the individuals, businesses and organizations that made this a possibility," said Teresa Brady, executive director of the EOSC Development Foundation. "Your gifts helped make the dream of attaining a college degree a reality for our most-deserving students."
Brady explained that the Development Foundation is primarily funded through endowments made by donors. Endowments are an everlasting source of scholarship funding as the funds awarded come from the accrued interest. Scholarships are typically awarded based on students' academic excellence, major or financial need.
For more information on how to establish an endowment or make a donation to be used for student scholarships, contact the Eastern Development Foundation at 918-465-1761.
