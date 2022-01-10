WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester.
There were 95 students named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 191 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”
Local students who made the President's Honor Roll include: Lane Howe of Fort Gibson; Ryleigh Clinton, Savanah Hopkins and Jill Pruitt of Stilwell; and Haley Nguyen and Morgan Reese of Roland.
Students who made the Dean's Honor Roll include: Savannah Sontag of Locust Grove, Crystal Ortiz of Sallisaw; and Hailee Fletcher and Brooklyn Spencer of Porter.
