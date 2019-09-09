WILBURTON - Eastern Oklahoma State College recently hosted a Scholars Dinner for 180 scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
Among the select group of scholars was Colten Dale, Watts. Dale was awarded the State Regents Scholarship and the Otha Grimes Foundation Scholarship.
For more information on how to establish an endowment or donate to student scholarships, contact the Eastern Development Foundation at 918-465-1761.
