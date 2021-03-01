WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College has been given the “all clear” from local and statewide authorities after a bomb threat was received earlier Tuesday. Students and employees were evacuated at the Wilburton and McAlester campuses and classes were canceled as a safety precaution.
Eastern’s Campus Police coordinated with multiple agencies to perform a complete sweep of the Wilburton and McAlester campuses and no explosive devices were found. Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick thanked law enforcement officials and the local businesses and community organizations that assisted with the situation.
“After the threat was received, our campus employees immediately responded and put our emergency protocols in action. We have practiced drills for situations like this and I am pleased with the quick response from students, faculty and staff to evacuate in a safe manner. The most important thing is everyone is safe,” Wansick said. “I am extremely appreciative of the assistance we received today from local and state law enforcement agencies, as well as local businesses and community organizations that offered to shelter and feed our students and employees who were displaced.”
Wansick said the threat was delivered in the form of an email that was not immediately traceable. The communication contained a bomb threat as well as a threat of additional violence. Although there was no specific location identified, Wansick said the decision was made to evacuate the Wilburton and McAlester campuses in an abundance of caution.
Multiple agencies responded to assist with the situation, including EOSC Campus Police, Wilburton Police Department, Wilburton Volunteer Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Latimer County Sheriff’s Department, Latimer County Emergency Management, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, A-OK Railroad Police, and the McAlester Police Department.
Wansick said the Choctaw Nation Community Center and Wilburton First United Methodist Church for sheltering students during the evacuation. The Community State Bank also provided meals, snacks and water for students, staff and law enforcement officials.
