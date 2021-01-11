WILBURTON - Eastern Oklahoma State College's scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year are due by midnight on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Current and prospective students who plan to attend Eastern in the fall are encouraged to submit their application using Eastern's online scholarship management system. Prospective students are urged to submit their application for admission, as acceptance into Eastern is necessary prior to applying for scholarships.
"Applying for scholarships is often an essential step in students' pursuit of a college degree," said Scholarship Coordinator Jamie Dean. "Eastern continues to be an affordable option for higher education in Oklahoma."
Each academic year, Eastern awards scholarships based on financial need, major or academic excellence. For 2020-21, Eastern awarded over $450,000 to 209 students.
Applications are reviewed by a committee and students selected will be notified this spring. Visit eosc.edu/scholarships for information, including a step-by-step user guide, and to access Eastern's scholarship application.
