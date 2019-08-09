DALLAS – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler recently announced the appointment of Ken McQueen of New Mexico to become regional administrator for Region 6.
McQueen will oversee environmental protection efforts in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, and in 66 Tribal Nations.
McQueen has extensive experience in public service and industry working in the south central region of the U.S. on water, natural resource and energy issues. He will join the agency having most recently worked as the state of New Mexico cabinet secretary for the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Deparment from 2016 to 2018. During his tenure as cabinet secretary, he worked to streamline rules and regulations.
“Ken’s experience in public service and familiarity with natural resource issues make him an excellent choice to lead the Region 6 office,” said Wheeler. “I look forward to working with Ken to advance the Agency’s mission and protect human health and the environment for our south central residents.”
Prior to serving as New Mexico’s EMNRD Cabinet Secretary, McQueen worked as vice president of Williams/WPX Energy, 2002-2016, where he managed the company’s assets in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. During this time, he also served as an adjunct professor in petroleum engineering at The University of Tulsa. He also served as a joint venture engineer for Vintage Petroleum Inc., 1994-2002, where he managed all non-operated properties across 12 states and multiple basins. Prior to that he worked as a petroleum engineer at Amerada Hess Corp., 1982-1994.
“The selection of Ken McQueen as regional administrator continues the tradition of strong leadership in Region 6," said Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment Ken Wagner. "His track record of success as secretary in New Mexico and his long history in Oklahoma make him an excellent selection for this role.”
