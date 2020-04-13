OKLAHOMA CITY – As distance learning has begun for all Oklahoma public schools, EPIC Charter Schools announced it is providing several Oklahoma school districts and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with free staff development regarding distance learning.
After the State Board of Education required distance learning of all public schools for the remainder of this school year, EPIC announced it would offer several free distance learning tools to Oklahoma public schools, including two hours of staff development.
EPIC staff is working with DOC to enhance educational opportunities for inmates by providing access to curriculum and staff training on technology like Zoom.
“We don’t know how long our state and federal governments are going to recommend or require social distancing to protect public health,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “We understand many schools are having to get a crash course in distance learning from both a faculty training perspective and a student engagement perspective. We want to help in any way we can. We are in this together, and it’s never been more important for our country that all facets of our public education system work cooperatively.”
In addition to free staff development, in the last week, EPIC also publicly posted on its website, https://epiccharterschools.org/distance-learning-for-traditional-schools, the following free resources:
* EPIC Ed: Academic lessons for each core Oklahoma Academic Standard that can be delivered via Zoom or Google Hangouts, including practice and assessment resources. A mobile-friendly version of the website also has been made available for Oklahoma teachers or parents without internet connectivity in their homes.
• Educate Without Walls: A PowerPoint presentation to accompany two hours of free, interactive staff development or as a standalone resource.
• Online Teaching Help: A repository of best practices and online resources created by EPIC teachers with demonstrated success in distance learning.
