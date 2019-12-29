OKLAHOMA CITY - Epic Charter Schools announced its "A" teacher award winners at the annual faculty and staff awards ceremony at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Norman.
Area educators honored include: Adonna McCord, Hulbert; Paul McCord, Hulbert; Charlotte Wood, Tahlequah; and Jeanann Floyd, Westville.
"A" teacher award winners are those teachers who meet the highest standards in terms of attendance, student achievement and retention. More than 160 recipients were honored for this achievement today at Epic's
Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield said the group of "A" teachers honored represent the academic excellence and commitment to student service for which Epic stands.
"This group of outstanding educators are the best of the best," Banfield said. "Their level of dedication and hard work is the standard to which every teacher should hold themselves. We are so incredibly proud of their success."
Awards were presented by Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield, and Epic Co-Founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.
For more information, visit www.Epiccharterschools.org.
