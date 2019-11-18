OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly 200 Epic Charter School students from across the state will be inducted into the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society in formal ceremonies at Rose State College in Midwest City and at Tulsa Community College Southeast in November.
This follows a ceremony last May, where more than 400 EPIC students were inducted into the two organizations.
Area students inducted are: Abigail Hill, Tahlequah, NHS; and Maci Atchison, Stilwell, NJHS.
NHS was founded in 1921, while NJHS was founded in 1929. Both organizations put scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship at the center of values. It is estimated that more than 1 million students participate in activities.
Each inductee receives a certificate, a membership pin, and the right to wear the traditional white NHS hood as part of their graduation regalia. Further, participation in NHS and NJHS gives member students access to financial aid and college admissions planning, openings to service projects, scholarship potential and leadership development.
Epic is the state's third-largest public school system. It serves 29,000 statewide in the 2019-2020 school year and employs more than 1,100 certified teachers and principals located in every county across the state. For more information, visit www.epiccharterschools.org.
