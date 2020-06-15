OKLAHOMA CITY – EPIC Charter Schools, in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony to honor the graduating Class of 2020, conferred diplomas on 3,805 students on Saturday, June 6.
The virtual ceremony, believed to be the largest of its kind in the state, included recorded remarks from notable Oklahoma speakers such as former Gov. George Nigh, members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, and state lawmakers.
“This isn’t the graduation ceremony any of us expected when we started the 2019-2020 school year, but our first-ever virtual ceremony is testament to a guiding principal at EPIC – the only constant in the world is change and we must be resilient, innovative and adapt to it,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. "Watching our record-number of graduates succeed academically in the face of a global pandemic is truly inspiring.”
The virtual commencement had all of the elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including the reading of every graduate’s name, recognition of academic honors, valedictorian addresses, and special guest speakers. Many EPIC families planned in-home celebrations with families and friends and celebrated graduates in real time as the graduation was streamed.
The full EPIC 2020 virtual graduation ceremony has been archived on YouTube, https://youtu.be/kYpv13fMfjM; Vimeo, https://vimeo.com/426432880; www.epiccharterschools.org; and EPIC’s social media’s platforms.
Graduates include the following.
Cookson: Logan Woodruff.
Fort Gibson: Chloe Copeland, Richard Flores, Briar Gillian, Destiny Lamb, Lauren Mendenhall, Sara Phillips, Sarina Tautkus, and Tori Ward.
Hulbert: William Alverson, Brayden Bowlin, Cali Brown, Christopher Brown, Makayla Brown, Isaley Carpenter, Natalie Jennings, Kailey Lipe, and Hannah Robinson.
Kansas: Jonnie Cowett, Autumn Ethridge, Tanner Fletcher, Tatum Hendrix, Azalee Maddan, Micaiah Moore, Avery Tehee, and Hannah Thompson.
Leach: Cordelia Calvert.
Locust Grove: Michael Hibbs, Kyle Labit, Allyse Perry, Bethany Ross, Jeffrey Stokes, Montana Todd, and Autumn Weimer.
Park Hill: Abigail Realy.
Peggs: John Goertz Jr. and Daphne Setters.
Rose: Dylan Benoit, Jarek Cowan, Nikki Dollarhide, Taylor Fleming, Layla Perdue, Andrew Vantrease, and Trinity Ward.
Stilwell: Rosalee Andrews, Wesley Brannon, Ali Brown, Kyla Howard, Zachary Kirkland, and Alexis Rietman.
Tahlequah: Gioia Adelizzi, Madison Bird, Rachel Boyd, Gracyn Crittenden, Jasmine Galvan, Jaden Gandy, Jacob Glenn, Trace Hill, Shelby Holt, Serendipity Howe, Anna Hutson, Kristopher Kelly, Brissa Navarrete, Keely Polumbus, Evelyn Siandua, Sheri Sims, Daniel Stanley, Rhett Tackett, Jaeden Terrapin, Jolene Thompson, Jaida WhiteCloud, Christian Winans, and Thomas Yingling.
Watts: Brittni Counts, Emily Oakball, and Dylan Smith.
Welling: Raelea Coles, Lexi Cook, Alexa Johnson, and Kalia Spears.
Westville: Victoria Caudle and Mason Wood.
EPIC is the state’s third-largest public school system. It is serving approximately 32,000 students statewide in the 2019-2020 school year, and currently employs more than 1,400 educators and administrators throughout the state.
