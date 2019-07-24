With a large presence by police officers, medical professionals and representatives of nonprofits, Dr. Jason Beaman dove into the history, causes, and statistics of the current opioid epidemic, as well as treatment efforts, during a talk in the Cherokee County Community Building Tuesday evening.
His speech was part of the weeklong Opioid Epidemic Response event, hosted by the Center for Wellness and Recovery at OSU Medicine.
"I'm not trying to make you an expert, but I'll give you context for stuff you deal with every day," he said.
Beaman graduated medical school from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences before completing simultaneous residencies in psychiatry and family medicine. He also completed a fellowship in forensic psychiatry, followed by a master's degree in pharmacology with an emphasis in forensics and a master's in public health. Beaman holds board certifications in addiction medicine, family medicine, forensic psychiatry, and psychiatry. He currently serves as the chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at OSU Center for Health Sciences.
He began with the basics of the opium poppy flower and where the opium comes from. The black tar opium, heroin, comes in illegally from Mexico. The opium in medicine comes from a huge farm in Tasmania. This farm was owned by Johnson & Johnson until it sold it two years ago.
The current opioid epidemic is the third seen in the U.S. The first was in the 1800s. Opium dens were popular at the turn of the century, and the drugs were used medically and recreationally. Morphine was invented in 1823, and the hypodermic needle was invented in 1865 to deliver the morphine. By 1874, Beyer created and sold heroin.
"They were giving it to Civil War soldiers for pain and psychological stress," said Beaman. "The opium addiction was known as soldier's disease."
By 1900, 250,000 people were addicted to opioids, and 44 cities had morphine maintenance clinics.
The addiction rates did not go unnoticed. In 1909, it became illegal to import smoking opium. The Harrison Narcotics Tax Act of 1914 was written and still stands today, and physicians have interpreted this to mean they prescribe opioids for pain, but not to treat addiction.
Close to home, a large meeting was held in Oklahoma City in 1925 to talk about opioid addiction. The second epidemic came with soldiers returning from the Vietnam War.
"It was largely heroin they had smoked overseas. There was a large heroin problem in the northeastern United States," said Beaman.
In 1965, Dr. Vincent Dole published a paper on methadone maintenance, and the Food and Drug Administration approved treatments, which included counseling, in 1972. While methadone can be used to treat pain, it is also used to treat withdrawal from heroin.
"Methadone is heroin in a pill. It works just like heroin, but it binds to the receptors in the brain tighter," said Beaman. "Heroin lasts a couple of hours; methadone lasts 24-36 hours."
Beaman said the current opioid epidemic stems from a letter to the editor in a 1980 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. The one-paragraph letter by Jane Porter and Hershel Jick claimed that after reviewing less than 40,000 patient files, addiction was rare in those treated with narcotics.
While the letter didn't get a lot of attention at first, pharmaceutical companies began citing it.
"They said that if you use if for pain, you can't get addicted," said Beaman.
In 1990-2000, pharmaceutical companies began aggressively marketing opioids, and then in 1996, the American Pain Society began the Pain is 5th Vital Sign campaign. This introduced the 1-10 pain scale, which now also features "faces" so patients can tell doctors how much pain they are in.
"Our pain is now measured by smiley faces. They told doctors that if it is orange and above, they need opioids," said Beaman. "They were creating addiction where it did not need to exist."
In 1997, the Academy of Pain Medicine and the American Pain Society released a consensus statement saying that "studies" showed addiction levels are low when opioids were used for pain relief.
"It's the single most damaging document in the opioid epidemic. This document has killed more people than any handgun or automobile accident," said Beaman. "What studies? They meant Porter and Jick. It's a letter to the editor, not a study. The physicians relented and started prescribing more opioids than in the previous 50 years."
When a study was conducted about what entities the top pharmaceutical companies were giving money to, it was found that the American Pain Society received $1 million out of $9 million in four years.
As more authors started citing Porter and Jick, companies marketed more opioids. Purdue Pharma began manufacturing and marketing OxyContin, a form of oxycodone, in 1996 - and by 2010, opioid prescriptions hit an all-time high.
"As opioid prescriptions went up, people started to die," said Beaman. "We have a saying: If you oversupply, people will die."
Beaman discussed ways people get opioids, and currently, a majority of people get them from a friend or relative. Those with prescriptions get them from doctors, and according to Beaman, there are two types of doctors who overprescribe opioids: "pill mills" who don't examine or question patients, but just prescribe and take money; and the doctors who believe what they read in literature and what patients tell them.
"They are well-meaning, but misinformed," he said. "In this area of the country, there are a ton of opioid prescriptions being written. As we sit here, Oklahoma is probably No. 1 for number of opioid prescriptions per 100 people."
In 2008, opioids overtook car accidents and guns for the leading cause of death.
"It is a prescription-driven epidemic. We're all one car accident away from getting an opioid prescription, and if you have the right kind of brain, you can get addicted," said Beaman.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines concerning opioids in 2016. These included: not starting pain therapy with opioids; establish treatment goals; discuss and evaluate risks and benefits; use lowest effective dose and short durations for acute pain; review prescription drug monitoring program database; give regular urine drug testing; avoid concurrent opioid and benzodiazepine prescriptions; and offer medicine-assisted treatment.
Along with regulation changes, the epidemic has led to lawsuits against the large pharmaceutical companies. Oklahoma was the first state to sue and take the companies to trial based on the claim that the opioid epidemic was a public nuisance.
Perdue Pharma has had to pay $270 million, and $200 million of that went to the OSU Center for Wellness and Recovery.
"It will go to treatment, a lot of rural treatment," said Beaman.
Beaman said since the crackdown on opioids began, there are more reports of heroin in Oklahoma.
"Heroin is easy to overdose from," he said. "We're seeing a customer service-driven drug cartel."
Studies have shown that medicine-assisted treatment cuts the mortality rates of those addicted to opioids.
"When on treatment, you don't commit crimes, you don't lose your job, and you are a productive member of society," said Beaman.
Beaman gave three accredited talks Tuesday evening. He will deliver one on medication assisted treatment Thursday at 6 p.m., and repeat the initial three Saturday 5-8 p.m.
Topics discussed by Beaman include: The Opioid Epidemic, Neurobiology & Red Flags of Addiction, Medication Assisted Treatment, and Signs & Symptoms of Mental Illness.
Community members have the opportunity to earn continuing education units or continuing medical education credit by attending Beaman's talks, which is what a group of Tahlequah police officers did.
"It was very informative. It was a lot of good information," said Lt. Steve Arnall. "We live this."
