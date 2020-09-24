Oklahoma Equestrian Trail Riders Association Inc., the state’s trail riding association dedicated to trail advocacy, is encouraging individuals and families to join for 2020. For those who join now, the membership will be good through Dec. 31, 2021.
OETRA was established in 1974 as the state’s trail riding association with the mission of promoting good stewardship towards Oklahoma’s trail system.
Membership is based on the calendar year. The cost is $25 for individuals and $35 for families. OETRA sponsors equestrian trails rides throughout the year. Members receive a monthly newsletter full of upcoming rides, important news concerning equestrian trails and ride reviews. The club publishes a membership directory in the spring. OETRA has a group page on Facebook under Oklahoma Equestrian Trails Riders Association.
Since 2009, OETRA has donated more than $75,637 to Oklahoma’s equestrian trail systems through its membership dues and fundraisers. OETRA’s trail ambassador program initiated in 2012 designates an OETRA member to serve as a liaison between the club and the trails’ facility manager. In 2018, OETRA donated $9,500 to five equestrian trails across the state. Trail ambassadors submitted grant requests from OETRA. Locations receiving funding include Bell Cow Lake, Chandler; Cedar Lake Equestrian Camp, Hodgen; Foss Lake State Park, Foss; Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton, and Sardis Lake, Clayton; Great Salt Plains, Jet; Prague Lake, Prague; Lake Thunderbird, Norman; Liberty Lake, Guthrie; Arrowhead State Park, Eufaula; Mohawk Park, Tulsa, and Lake Texoma Platter Flats, Platter.
The association also hosts work weekends at trail systems each year to mark and clean trails among other projects.
“Joining OETRA gives you an opportunity to become a member of the most active equestrian group that supports equestrian trails and parks in Oklahoma,” said Phyllis Dragus of Luther, OETRA president. “Membership dues help us continue our efforts of maintaining and enhancing our trails systems. Currently, OETRA is working with 21 equestrian trail systems across Oklahoma to make improvements and increase communication with the facility managers.”
For information and additional details about joining OETRA, upcoming rides and trail projects, visit oetra.com. A membership application can be downloaded from the website or dues can be paid via PayPal online.
