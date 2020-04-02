With Tahlequah having two hospitals, it is home to many health care workers - and many are putting their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindsey Johnson, 33, is a full-time registered nurse who works nights in the Northeastern Health System emergency room. She is a triage nurse and charge nurse leading the team for that shift. While not speaking as a representative of NHS, she shared her recent experiences.
Born and raised in Tahlequah, Johnson got a job after college working in the NHS lab as a phlebotomist in 2012.
"I had a knack for it. I found myself over in the ER being nosy. I absolutely love it. I wouldn't change anything," said Johnson. "I went in knowing the dangers and wanting to help people."
She moved to ER in 2015.
Johnson said she has always liked helping people and never planned on being a nurse - especially in the middle of a pandemic with worries about having enough protection.
She said NHS has plenty of gloves and regular medical supplies now, but she has heard those are being shipped first to counties with more positive cases.
"We have to monitor N95 masks, and surgical ones, too, but they're not as in demand. It's not like anyone is going without, but we have to watch and make sure we're not wasting," said Johnson.
Nurses have access to Tyvek head-to-toe suits and goggles, and airborne precaution rooms are set up. Johnson said she has co-workers whose ears are tender and bleeding from having to wear masks 12 hours at a time.
"We're trying anything to get them off our ears," she said.
She said there are many new protocols in place, but it changes daily, depending on the latest CDC recommendations.
"We're screening everyone at the front door, employees and patients. We're taking their temperatures, and asking questions like if they have traveled out of the state, if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive," said Johnson. "There are no visitors, and it's kind of sad."
There are more and more people coming in with symptoms, she said.
"Nurses do COVID-19 nasal swabs and take them to the lab. The swabs are then sent out to another lab. We are hoping for testing to be in-house," said Johnson. "Results were taking a week. The more severe cases are getting a STAT order, so they are coming back in a couple of days. It's getting better, but it should be quicker."
Johnson and co-workers have talked about their routines for when they go home after a shift.
"For those of us who have a garage, we're stripping down in the garage. We're taking the clothes to the washing machine, and taking a shower before touching anything. We leave our shoes outside," said Johnson. "Some are wearing regular clothes and taking their scrubs and changing at work, or wearing scrubs and changing into regular clothes later."
Johnson's 60-year-old mom, Shaunda, also works at the hospital, in the resident clinic.
"She's worried about me. I'm pretty worried about her. She's more susceptible because of her age," said Johnson. "It's stressful being away from other family, but we're in this together. Everybody's isolated."
According to Johnson, everyone at NHS is a little anxious.
"It's definitely a team effort. The stress is high, with everyone worried about taking it home to their families, and we hope we don't get it," she said.
Johnson said the staff wants to provide the best care for the community.
"We hope we have enough when we are flooded with patients - enough ventilators and BiPAPs [Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure] - enough to take care of the patients," she said.
Johnson said a church and a couple of restaurants have brought food in for the emergency department.
"We're really appreciative of that," she said. "A few have written us letters and thank-you cards for what we're doing. It's nice."
A couple of people have donated a few N95 masks and others have given them handmade fabric masks.
"We're not wearing them instead of our masks; we're wearing them on top of the surgical masks so we can save them," said Johnson.
The one thing Johnson requests from the community is that they follow the "shelter in place" order.
"You are safer at home. You have less risk of being exposed. Listen to the experts. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth when you cough," she said. "The sooner we can flatten the curve, the sooner everyone can get back to normal."
She's not sure what they'll do if they get an influx of patients.
"Nurses don't get that worked up about much, but everyone is pretty worked up about this," said Johnson. "We see how scary this is and how dangerous it is and how fast it can happen."
