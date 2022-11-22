Lava spewed at the Tahlequah Public Library Nov. 22 during a volcano slime event for the Teens and Tweens group.
Michelle Newton, TPL Youth Services coordinator, said the items used to make the slimy explosion were normal, inexpensive household items, such as plastic cups, white glue, baking soda, borax, vinegar, and a large bottle.
"Essentially, it's like when you're cleaning out your drain and you put vinegar and baking soda in your drain and it bubbles up. But when you put it in a large container, it explodes, just like you would do your regular volcano, but you add to it to make it slimy," said Newton.
Newton said the activity was provided by the Science Museum of Oklahoma through a grant the library received this year. The grant will provide free kits and instructions each month with different activities for various age groups.
She said each kit will be science- or STEM-based and covers topics such as coding, chemistry, and physics.
"It's always fun to make science experiments and blow things up," said Newton.
Cherokee Lowe, TPL branch manager, said that while the library has participated in slime workshops before, this is its first experience with volcano slime, in particular.
She said the activity allows students to experiment and learn quite a bit of science.
"I do know slime-making is science-based, and this is kind of combined with the making of the volcano like kids love to do, and then they also love to make slime," said Lowe.
The slime-based activity taught participants about different chemical processes, including acid-base reactions from the baking soda and vinegar mixture, and how mixing items together that contain polymer molecules and borate ions can create a slimy substance.
Lowe said the experiment allows the kids to play with different slime textures.
The initial concoction is meant to look and feel like "regular" slime, while the goo that eventually oozes from the makeshift volcano is more of a liquid base.
The age range for the activity was for children from 7 to 12 years old, who Lowe said she hopes the kids had a fun experience with the library and with science.
Bethanie Rhodes, a parent of an attendee, said the event was definitely for children in the younger age group. Rhodes said this was the first time her children had ever made volcano slime, but it was not the first library event they've attended.
"I think it's good because it teaches them how chemical react, and it's also good just because it's a community-based thing," said Rhodes. "It's exciting that it's free for kids to have something to do on Thanksgiving break."
Lowe said providing children to make slime allows them to do something they might not be able to do at home.
"I will say that a lot of parents don't let their kids play with slime because it's messy - totally understand! - so this is kind of a controlled environment. They can bring their kids, let them play with slime, and then they get to leave and we clean up the mess," said Lowe.
While partaking in the library event was mess-free, participants can still make the substance at home due to the simple instructions and items needed to create volcano slime.
