Students at Northeastern State University’s Innovation Discovery Education Academy used a combination of creativity, critical thinking, and social skills Monday, with attendees learning to design or break free of an escape room.
Some students in the youth academy were there to learn skills they’ll need to successfully break out of the escape room; others were part of the Leadership Youth Academy, helping instructors design the escape room. But they also took time to practice some self-care.
“Each student wrote on the plate something they’d been called that made them feel bad about themselves,” said Dave Fuller, instructor. “So then we came out here and broke the plates to basically say we’re not going to let people control how we feel about ourselves. We’re not going to let this negativity affect ourselves.”
The younger students, or escapees, worked on using simple codes and clues, and practiced opening locks so they’ll be prepared. One by one, students discussed their favorite kind of puzzles or games.
“For video games, I like to play button-mashing games like Final Fantasy, but I also like free-world games like the Legend of Zelda,” said Sophie Hosselkus. “For puzzles, I like to do for searches or mazes.”
Using some of what the students talked about, Fuller and his Leadership Youth Academy team will develop escape-room scenarios that span across the campus. Fuller sent his Leadership students to search for items later to be used for it, with Max Barnett leading the way.
“It’s fun and they do a very good job at all the camps,” he said. “As a leader, they kind of let you go where you want and you learn more about a little bit of everything; you get to do a little bit at every camp. I taught the Minecraft camp for the last two weeks. I got to learn kids’ names and they’re going to keep coming back and making memories.”
While the leaders were off developing an escape room, escapees worked at their skills so they’ll be ready when the time comes. Using a mixture of equal parts water and equal parts baking soda, they created their own symbols with invisible ink, which they’ll later need to find when trying to make a break for freedom. They also took a giant Jenga set and worked together to see how tall of a structure they could build without it falling over. At one point, it nearly touched the ceiling.
For many of the students, getting a chance to work and interact with other kids their own age was something they hadn’t had a chance to do. Director Barbara Fuller said it was good for students to get back to playing with others kids.
“The biggest thing was they just needed to socialize with each other,” she said. “They’ve just gotten out of that routine. So we’re teaching manners just as much as everything else.”
