A Tahlequah man was arrested after officers recognized him to be an escapee.
On Dec. 18, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol on Mission Avenue where he passed a vehicle that Brandon Scott was in.
He knew the man had a warrant out for his arrest after he escaped the Department of Corrections' custody.
Along with Scott, there were three other passengers in the vehicle. Lt. Vick quickly ordered the suspect out of the vehicle and arrested him.
The officer searched the vehicle and found an orange case that was partially open.
"I looked inside and saw a couple of syringes and a bag of white crystal-like substance I believed to be methamphetamine," Vick said in the report.
Lt. Vick searched the case and found two large bags of methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, two morphine pills, two syringes, a glass pipe, and a set of digital scales.
"I then turned my attention to each subject and ensured that each of them did not have any warrants or illegal substances," said Vick.
"All other subjects were clear of warrants."
Scott was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.