Bermudagrass (cynodon dactylon) is used for pasture, hay, and turf across much of Oklahoma. It is an introduced, perennial, sod-forming grass that serves as the main forage base for many ranchers. It is also used extensively in athletic fields and lawns.
Bermudagrass is an important part of a forage production system or turfgrass area because of its high production potential, drought tolerance, and the absence of devastating insect and disease pests.
Bermudagrass is best adapted to sandy loam soils in central and eastern Oklahoma where annual precipitation is about 28 inches per year or more. However, in recent years its use has increased in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles under irrigation. There are several important criteria that should be considered in establishing and using bermudagrass as a forage or in a turfgrass setting. These include soil preparation, selection of a variety, planting methods, and establishment management.
Soil preparation creates the best conditions for grass establishment. Properly soil test to make sure there is enough plant nutrition for establishment. Fertilize according to the results just before planting if needed. A firm, weed-free site with just enough loose surface soil for uniform seed coverage is needed. Soil and site preparation is similar whether you choose to establish your lawn by seeding, plugging, sprigging, or sodding.
Choosing which bermudagrass variety to plant is an important decision. Bermudagrass varieties differ in several characteristics such as height, spread, and cold hardiness. Varieties that are poorly adapted to an area typically decline over time in stand density and productivity. However, stands of adapted, well-managed cultivars can persist for many years. The most important requirement of a bermudagrass variety for Oklahoma is its ability to survive the winters. Common varieties for haying include Midland 99 and Ozark. Common varieties for grazing include Goodwell and Greenfield. Common varieties for turfgrass include Guymon and Tifway.
Establishment by seeding is best performed between May and mid-June because seed will not germinate until soil temperatures are consistently above 65 degrees. Seed can be broadcast but should be disturbed to a depth of a quarter inch. Plugging, sprigging, and sodding require other considerations. There is much more information in OSU Extension factsheets PSS-2583, "Choosing, Establishing, and Managing Bermudagrass Varieties in Oklahoma," and HLA-6419, "Establishing a Lawn in Oklahoma."
Managing the planting for successful establishment is straight forward: control weeds, avoid erosion, and irrigate if possible. Herbicides are available for controlling some of the broad leaf weedy species found in new and established bermudagrass. During the establishment year, grassy weeds can be suppressed by mob grazing or by mowing. Allow the bermudagrass to accumulate at least 4 to 6 inches of growth during the last 4 to 6 weeks of the growing season to enhance its ability to survive the winter with minimal stress.
If you would like more information, come by the Cherokee County OSU Extension office and pick up the two mentioned publications. We are at 908 S. College Ave in Tahlequah.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
