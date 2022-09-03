Ethnobiologist warns global warming could destroy traditional Native plants

Traditional agriculture and plants sprouted as a topic of discussion during the Cherokee Culture, Plants, and Symbology Presentation on Sept. 3, a part of the Cherokee National Holiday.
Ethnobiology Manager Feather Smith works at the Cherokee Nation’s Heirloom Garden and Native Plant Site and presented Saturday afternoon inside the Restaurant of the Cherokees.
“If you're unfamiliar with the term ethnobiology, ‘ethno’ refers to people — think about the term like ethnicity — and biology, of course, is a study of the environment,” said Smith. “We're actually talking about how people interact with their environment and for our cases, how Cherokees interact with our environment.”
Smith’s presentation was split into two topics: the Cherokee Seed Bank and cultural forestry. With each, she delved into the history, cultivation and uses of specific plants.
She began by lecturing on Cherokee corn, bean, squash, tobacco varieties, as well other native plants.
“When it comes to growing those heirloom crops, Cherokees were agricultural society,” said Smith. “Prior to European contact, our food came from what we grew or came from the environment around us, and out of that food that we were growing, corn was the most important.”
Corn was so important, she said, because it was easier to grow than other crops and provided relatively reliable harvest. The same is true today.
While the climate and environment in Oklahoma is different than it was in the Cherokee homelands in the southeast United States, Smith said many plants that were important to the Cherokees before their forced removal are still with them in Oklahoma.
However, Smith said climate change is affecting the environment.
“And the reason we are pointing this out is it's important to understand, because that means with the environment changing here, we're going to have plants, animals, bugs that grow and live here now that did not during the time of removal. We're going to have things that probably were here that are not anymore because it's just getting to be too hot here in Oklahoma to allow some of those to still do well and thrive in this area,” she said.
Smith said extreme summer temperatures are affecting crop growth and the output of the CN Seed Bank.
“Fun fact, the pollination rates of corn drop by 10 percent once you get up to about 97-98 degrees and then they drop another 10 percent for every degree after that. So once you get up to 108 degrees, it's not pollinating,” she said. “So that makes years like this year particularly challenging. So if you're interested in the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank, go easy on us next year. We’re doing our best.”
Smith said the Seed Bank will have seeds for distribution in 2023; she just doesn’t know if it will be the 8,000-plus packages of seed they had this year.
A few dozen people attended the Smith’s presentation, including Cherokee couple Eden and Shawn “Flying Buffalo” Ellis. The couple are from Mountainburg, Arkansas, and Shawn said on their last visit to CNH in 2019, he proposed to Eden.
Eden explained why they came to the lecture.
“I make natural medicines and I want to preserve the cultures,” said Eden.
To achieve this goal, Eden wants to have her garden full of native plants.
The symbology of Cherokee plants was not discussed at the presentation.
