Evans completes two-week externship at NHS

Lacy Evans, a medical student at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic medicine at Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, participated in a two-week summer program at the Northeastern Health System Residency Clinic.
Evans, who will start her second year of medical school in the fall, was on site June 14-25, working mainly with Dr. Thomas Schneider.
The purpose of the summer rural externship is to allow students to interact with physicians and other health care providers in a rural setting so they may gain knowledge and experience of the importance of practicing in these communities.
"I am in awe of the impact that the entire team at the NHS clinic makes toward our local community," Evans said.
