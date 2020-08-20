Many pet owners consider their furry friends to be part of the family. So while the pandemic has forced local residents to work from home, cancel trips, and at times go without pay, it hasn’t stopped them from taking care of their animals.
Pet people who manage to get out of town this summer may need a place to board their dog or cat. 2020 was looking to be another busy year for K-9 Acres Pet Resort Owner Heidi Carter, as she said she had more bookings than she’s had in 18 years during spring break. But then the pandemic hit.
“We had lots of new customers and everything was going well,” said Carter. “Right before spring break and right in the middle of it, everything started canceling, because their vacations were canceled.”
Some customers who had booked a pet stay had to call and cancel, and some were so distraught, said Carter, that they just never showed up. As businesses in Tahlequah started to shut down and people began to stay home, Carter remained open for a couple of weeks.
‘Then I just decided to shut the kennel doors for a couple of weeks, because really, the only two people who called during those weeks was someone who wanted to move into their new home, and another person wanted to take a quick getaway,” said Carter.
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases fluctuated, people started to venture out of their homes a little bit more. They did not go far, though, since the surrounding area is filled with possibilities for outdoor excursions.
“A lot of them just went to the lake or did things on the river – anything they could find that they felt safe going to, they did, and it was close by,” said Carter. “I probably had a 75 percent drop, still to this day. Most everyone went camping and tried to take their pets with them if they could.”
There are a lot of unknowns as to how the pandemic will play out. Carter is hoping by Thanksgiving and Christmas that people will want to travel more and board their pets. Fortunately, her husband’s business, Carter’s Automotive, has been the busiest it’s ever been.
“They’re making up for the 75 percent that I lost, if not 150 percent,” she said. “For our family, it worked out well, considering the circumstances.”
People might be cautious about visiting health facilities during a pandemic, but not when it comes to their animals. At Hobbs Veterinary Clinic, the traffic hasn’t slowed down at all.
“Our business has still been going really good throughout the whole thing, especially at the beginning,” said John Hobbs, DVM. “We kind of saw a rise and saw more people than we had in the prior months. I think because whenever they had the first stay-at-home, they had time to get this kind of stuff done, when usually when they’re at work, they’re not as available.”
Hobbs works with animals of all sizes – including cattle and horses – to deliver newborns, conduct annual exams, provide various surgeries and more. And when the U.S. saw the virus becoming prevalent in the spring, it hit during one the busiest times of the year for him.
“So our spring is usually pretty busy, because cows are calving,” Hobbs said. “We have people starting to come in because it’s getting warm and they need to get their flea and tick medicine and all of that stuff.”
Calls for barbershops and hair salons to reopen were loud after businesses shut down. But many people care just as much about their pet’s hair as they do their own. Alaina Owen, owner of Suds & Scissors, closed down for about a month when businesses started to shut their doors. In that time, though, she said there were still folks hoping to get their pets groomed.
“They did call for appointments,” said Owen. “I did receive quite a few messages – people just wondering if I was open or they were looking to get their pet groomed. A lot of them just hung on until I could get back in and get reopened.”
In the meantime, she was told by numerous customers they had attempted to groom their pets at home, which Owen understood. But once the doors opened, she said there was a slight rush of customers hoping their animals could get trims.
“So it seems to me people have pretty much resumed normal life, from what I’ve experienced out in the community and here,” said Owen. “It’s not going to be normal as we knew it, but it seems like it’s business as usual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.