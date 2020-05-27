Even without meetings, Boy Scouts earning advancements

Local Boy Scouts of America groups had their in-person meetings canceled in early March, but they're still working on projects.
Members of Tahlequah Troop 743 began having Zoom-based meetings later that month, and they have been able to keep earning advancements.
"We have had multiple advancements and merit badge requirements completed - not at the same rate as normal, though, because so many of the requirements are tied to camping and related activities," said Neosho District Commissioner Tommy Gay.
"Everybody has missed the in-person meetings. It's difficult to have an interactive group via Zoom. Everybody is in their home with the distractions that provides."
Parker Whisenhunt, 17, is a Life Scout in Troop 743.
"Zoom is limited due to weather interference," said Parker. "It's hard to teach on Zoom. Knots and lashing are harder to teach, but at least we can all still get together on Zoom."
Parker's mom, Christy, said the troop continues to stand and salute the flag and say the Scout Oath during online meetings.
"Our flag is hanging in our office on the wall," said Whisenhunt.
The BSA website offers lists of badges Scouts can complete at home, 30-day challenges, and more activity ideas. The Scoutbook app provides parents the ability to report any advancement completed at home.
"The quarantine makes it easier to work on the family life merit badge because we are all home, all the time and together," said Parker. "We are also working on the gardening merit badge and learning about making a compost pile."
The groups have had many events and fundraisers canceled or delayed.
"We've had multiple camps canceled, starting with our spring break trip to St. Louis, and most recently our summer camp was canceled. This will negatively affect advancement and merit badges because so many of them are completed at summer camp. We normally come out of there with 25-35 completed badges and multiple rank advancements," said Gay. "Fundraisers have been delayed and will likely not have the same returns due to limited access to customers. One fundraiser was outright canceled that normally nets a $1,200-$1,500 profit."
Parker is disappointed summer camp was called off. He will turn 18 before next year's camp and won't be allowed to go.
Boy Scouts of America hosted the virtual National Camp-In on May 2, and it was free and open to all families, including those in Scouting. It featured events like cooking, exercises, sing-a-longs, and special guests - among them NASA Astronaut Doug Wheelock and Paralympic gold medalist David Blair.
Troop 743 has been able to do some service projects recently, including putting up and taking down flags for Memorial Day in downtown Tahlequah.
"We will participate in Tidy Up Tenkiller on May 30," said Gay. "We're looking at an event in late June to welcome the Arrow of Light crossovers into the troop. That would have occurred in early April."
He said the groups that meet at First Baptist Church are hoping to restart in-person meetings by mid-June.
"FBC Tahlequah has its first church service scheduled for June 7. If everything goes well for them, they may start allowing us to meet as well," he said.
Check it out
For information about Boy Scouts of America and how to find local groups, visit scouting.org.
