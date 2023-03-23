Evening squall dumps marble-sized hail, rain

Shortly after 5 p.m. March 23, heavy rain and a brief hailstorm pummeled the Tahlequah area, with marble-sized balls of ice bouncing off the ground.
Drivers reported overflowing creeks and water on some streets after the downpour. Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said he knew of no road closures, but barricades were briefly erected near the Northeastern State University campus.
Town Branch Creek was reportedly neared the height of its walls on the south end of campus. One driver said the creek fully burst its banks near Seminary Avenue and Redmen Drive, making sections of the road impassable under several inches of water for a short period of time.
