The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show wrapped up Monday night at the fairgrounds with an awards program and premium auction. Eighty local FFA and 4-H students had animals in the sale.
Carl Wallace, former county 4-H educator and current Tahlequah High School agriculture teacher, announced the sponsors, Grand Champions, Reserve Champions, the Bronze Award, Showmanship, and Workhorse Award winners.
He also called the high school seniors to the front and asked how long they had been showing. Most have participated for eight or more years, with a couple getting involved in the past few years.
Tate Robertson, Tahlequah FFA, has been showing for about 10 years. The high school senior had the Bronze heifer, and he believes FFA is a great organization that gets the youth into agriculture. He thought seeing the turnout of buyers and community members at the auction was awesome.
"It shows how great the community is to come out and support the youth. They see what promise these young people show and want to invest in the young people," said Tate who will be attending Oklahoma State University to study agricultural economics.
Those who got the final bid at the premium sale don't actually get the livestock. The money bid, as well as the add-ons, go to the students, with hopes it supports them raising more livestock or they continue their education," he said.
The add-ons comprise money area businesses, politicians, and community members give to either all the students in the sale or to their customers or tribal members. For example, the Cherokee Nation gave an additional $50 to non-tribal students, and $200 to CBDI-holders. All Cherokee County elected officials pitched in so each of the students received an additional $100.
This is the second year eighth-grader Shelby Tannehill, Hulbert FFA, has shown goats and made it to the premium sale.
"My family has been involved in agriculture for a long time. I'm the first to show since my grandpa," said Shelby, who had the eighth-place goat overall.
She said being part of the sale makes her feel like she's done enough.
"I pushed myself to get in this year," she said. "I think it's something more kids should get into. It's so beneficial. I've learned so much in the two years I've been in."
Kambi Young, Hulbert 4-H, has also made it to the premium sale the past two years with goats: wethers last year, and does this year. The fifth-grader enjoys spending time with the animals, but has found out they can be difficult until taught, and that they can sense the handlers' emotions.
"The does are very different than wethers. Instead of bracing them, you stand with them," said Kambi, who had the fourth-place doe overall.
Kambi's goats came from Heidi Carter, whose family sells them or loans them to students. About 20 of her goats were in the livestock show, with seven making it to the premium sale.
"Our daughter graduated last year, and we want to continue because we raise them. It gives the kids something to do. It's a lot of work," said Carter, who thinks Cherokee County buyers make it all worthwhile. "That's what the kids work for. We couldn't ask for better sponsorships or buyers."
Award winners
Grand Champions: steer, Kassie Kelley; lamb, Craylyn King; swine, Carsen McCoy; heifer, Trinity Ward; and doe and wether, Chloe Silka.
Reserve Champions: steer, Craylon King; lamb, Bryce Smith; swine, Carsen McCoy; heifer, Adriana Marquez; doe, Chloe Silka; and wether, Clayton Wallace.
Bronze: sterr, Trinity Ward; lamb, Danika Spaulding; swine, Casen Steeley; heifer, Tate Robertson; and doe and wether, Chloe Silka.
Beef Showmanship: Trinity Ward, Kadance Haney, and Remington Cooper.
Goat Showmanship: Madison Hood, Chloe Silka, and Clayton Wallace.
Swine Showmanship: Madison Hood, Ashton Deardeuff, and Carsen McCoy.
Sheep Showmanship: Madison Hood, Kylie Forrest, and Lanie Forrest.
Workhorse Award: Carsen McCoy and Michael Fisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.