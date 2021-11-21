Event to help hone handy holiday hacks

Let the OSU Extension Service and OHCE help ease you into the holiday spirit with our first-ever virtual holiday event.
Grab a cup of cocoa, snuggle up in your favorite recliner and join us online Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. as Extension Educators and OHCE members demonstrate some super-easy, super-fun "Holiday Entertaining Hacks." It's a free event, you don't even have to leave home. All you need is your iPad or computer and you're set. You will, however, need to have access to "Zoom," which is easy to download.
Our lineup will include Jessica Riggin, Lincoln County Extension educator who will demonstrate the most incredibly easy cinnamon roll recipe for your holiday breakfast. Some of you might know Jessica from her "Raising Oklahoma" segment on Oklahoma City's Fox 25 News.
Joining us from Tulsa's News 6 "Cooking Corner" kitchen will be Michelle Bonicelli, Tulsa County Extension educator. Michelle will show us how to make a tasty make-ahead holiday casserole.
This season's hottest entertainment trend is the charcuterie board. OSU Extension has many talented family and consumer science educators, and a fan-favorite is Debbie Sharp from Murray County. Debbie is going to give us some tips for impressing our guests with our new charcuterie skills.
OSU Extension is also proud to present an OHCE member from Cleveland County, April Green, to share a holiday craft project that goes right along with our holiday entertaining theme. April will be showing us how to make napkins rings with recycled and dollar store items for under 50 cents each.
There are several ways to register for this virtual event. Find our event page on Facebook. Search for "Holiday Entertaining Hacks - Virtual" or visit https://bit.ly/OHCEholiday. You can also contact our Extension office or check out the Cherokee County OHCE Facebook page to get the link to register.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education is a county-based, statewide organization with a unique relationship with OSU Extension. Together, OHCE members and County Extension Educators work to make communities more resilient by addressing local issues with science-based information from OSU. OHCE members also have a lot of fun learning together and serving their communities through various community service projects. You can learn more about OHCE at their website: ohce.okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.