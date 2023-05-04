SAND SPRINGS — The Ancient Cross Timbers Project will sponsor an event Sunday, May 7 that will help property owners assess and identify old-growth forests on private land.
Oklahoma is home to some of the least disturbed old-growth forests in the eastern half of the United States. The project, in collaboration with the Tree-Ring Laboratory at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Arkansas, aims to educate landowners about old-growth trees, share best management practices, and help protect these natural treasures through the Oklahoma Natural Areas Registry.
The Cross Timbers are recognized as “a complex mosaic of upland forest, savanna, and glade.” Those landscapes combine to “form the broad ecotone between the eastern deciduous forests and the grasslands of the southern Great Plains.
The public is invited to learn more about these ancient forests and efforts to identify and protect them from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Keystone Ancient Forest near Sand Springs. Project representatives will be on hand to help landowners learn more about the Cross Timbers — a region that stretches from Kansas to north-central Texas and reaches into western Arkansas — and assess the age of trees on their land.
Emily Oakley and Dave Stahle of Three Springs Farms near Oaks said project collaborators use aerial photographs, maps of areas likely to include old-growth forests and site visits as assessment tools. They said the Oklahoma Natural Areas Registry is a great way to protect the state’s natural heritage.
“We can tree-ring date the age of your trees with core sampling that does not harm the trees,” said Oakley. “We can also help assess the health of your forest land and connect you with conservation opportunities.”
For more information about the upcoming event and The Ancient Cross Timbers Project, contact Oakley and Stahle by sending a message to ancientcrosstimbers@gmail.com or visiting the Tree-Ring Laboratory website at https://dendro.uark.edu/ and clicking on the Cross Timbers tab.
