MUSKOGEE - The first ever Cannabis Oklahoma Regional Expo - CORE - conference will be held Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, at Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee.
The event will feature vendors and speakers in the cannabis industry, focusing on legal and regulatory issues, insurance, the business of the industry, and manufacturing of hemp products.
"This event is actually going to be the launch of a new trade association for those in the cannabis industry called the Cannabis Industry Association of Oklahoma, or CIAO," said Rob Raasch, president of the organization. "CIAO members include the growers, processors, labs, dispensaries, transporters and researchers in the cannabis industry."
The conference, which is open to anyone with an interest in the industry, will feature topics on subjects such as updates on pending legislation, innovative uses of hemp, patient and insurance reimbursement of cannabis medicine, tax issues, cannabis in the workplace, updated research and more.
In addition, there will be a special session on the hemp supply chain and workforce development program, including the collaboration between Native American tribes, tribal colleges and the federal land grant system.
"There will be a lot of good information for those wishing to know more or who are thinking about getting into the cannabis and hemp-related industries," Raasch said. "We invite anyone who would like to know more or who have questions to come visit with our vendors, our speakers and our elected officials."
There will be industry exhibitors as well as a networking event Friday evening at Max's Garage in Muskogee. There will be an area provided for OMMA card-holding patients, as well. Paid attendees who are OMMA card holders will also receive a coupon for a $0.01 product from Native Grass Dispensary.
The event is being sponsored by CIAO, Native Health Matters and Native Grass Dispensary and the Muskogee Tourism Authority.
Tickets are available at www.coreevent.org or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.