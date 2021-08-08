The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority said it is proud to work with Everise to bring over 200 jobs to the Tahlequah Area.
Everise, a next-generation outsourced customer experience firm, is expanding in Tahlequah and throughout the state of Oklahoma. Formally C3, the company intends to grow by 200 plus employees over the next 3 months, providing new steady state employment opportunities for hundreds of people.
"Everise has been providing quality jobs in Tahlequah for several years and the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority is excited for the additional employment opportunities for those in the area through this expansion. We look forward to continuing to work together to promote and fill these job openings to provide a higher quality of life for the area," said TRDA President/CEO Nathan Reed.
Everise will work with local workforce centers to try to fill the openings that come with this expansion, including Cherokee Nation Workforce Services.
"The Cherokee Nation is excited to see Everise expand in our community and add to the economic development in northeastern Oklahoma. Everise will provide good paying jobs and flexibility to work from home during the pandemic. We're excited to help Everise with fulfilling their workforce needs," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Everise is hiring for these positions immediately with plans for continued growth in the Oklahoma area throughout 2021 and into 2022. The company's College of Insurance (COI) training program empowers employees to take their careers to the next level. This fully underwritten program teaches the skills needed to obtain a healthcare insurance license. Meaning there is an opportunity to make more money, be eligible for additional bonuses and learn a new skill, all for free. Everise will pay for all training and licensing fees. New employees can expect a competitive wage and a comprehensive benefits package.
"At Everise, we truly believe in creating a people-first culture that celebrates diversity and incubates innovation," said Jeremy Jepperson, chief operating officer, Americas. "We aim to be a company where employees feel valued and appreciated, and we differentiate ourselves through active employee engagement and training programs."
With the COVID-19 restrictions still in place in many locations, Everise has worked to promote health and safety of its workforce. The company's work at home platform is available for employees to train at-home and work remotely until it is safe to return to in-person operations.
To apply or learn more about Everise and the opportunities available, visit their website at www.weareeverise.com/careers.
For help in business, contact the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority for more information at nathan@tahlequahchamber.com or 918-456-3742.
