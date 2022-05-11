The Everyday Dietitians Meet and Greet will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Lift Coffee bar. Tickets are $45 and include a charcuterie and two drinks. Attendees will be able to enjoy various activities and take home goodies. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com. All proceeds benefit the Everyday Dietitians Scholarship Foundation. For more information, follow on Instagram at @theeverydaydietitians.

Tags

Trending Video