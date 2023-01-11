EVERYDAY HERO: Assistant prof helps students preserve waterways

Elizabeth Waring, a Northeastern State University assistant professor in the Department of Natural Sciences, has used her work to keep students interested in local waterways for the past three years.
Waring first started teaching when she was a Texas Tech student in 2015 and then moved to NSU in August 2019. She began her journey as a professor because she enjoys teaching others scientific research and working with young scientists.
“There is truly nothing like working with students, or an individual student, and you [see] that moment where the lightbulb turns on, like the ‘idea lightbulb’ they are getting it and all the ideas are clicking,” said Waring.
Another reason she wanted to teach is to share her knowledge after studying certain fields of science for so long.
One of her main goals is to keep her research lab student-driven. She said this format allows students to not only learn, but keeps them excited about the process. Waring said she tries to get students involved in the scientific community and to know they belong there, even as students.
“I’ve had students say things along the lines of they don’t feel like they can do any sort of impactful research, and that’s just not true. We’re doing all sorts of impactful things here at NSU,” said Waring.
Some of the work Waring has helped students complete includes a trip to Washington, D.C., in a training program to learn skills, such as how to talk to policymakers.
Waring has also been working to get NSU’s new freshwater science program up and running, which helps give students the opportunity to preserve Oklahoma waterways.
“Look at where we live. Tahlequah in the summer is a pretty special place; with the floaters and the float operators [it’s] clearly a large economic component to our community,” said Waring. “All the tourists who come for floating bring lots of business into the town, but if the river is [severely] polluted or something else is happening and there aren't folks conserving the river or working on managing the river, that entire industry is going to collapse.”
To make the program as strong as possible, she has been working with numerous groups around the country. Her work with river field studies was used as a way to entice students into seeking hands-on learning. She said she tries to work hard to keep students informed on all the opportunities that exist by providing resources, helping them apply for internships, and more.
“I want them to be successful in their future career, whatever that may be,” said Waring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.