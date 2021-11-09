EVERYDAY HERO: Chef serves Tahlequah by putting on events over 30 years

Danny Perry is a chef in downtown Tahlequah and a local real estate agent, and over the last 30 years, he has served the community while assuming different roles.
He has been the Tahlequah Main Street Association director and a board member, a board member for the Boys & Girls Club, and a board member for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. He has helped to put on events such as Ladies Night, the Christmas Parade, Oktoberfest, and Red Fern Festival.
He moved to Tahlequah to attend school at Northeastern State University, but it was not his intention to stick around. At that point in time, the downtown area was much smaller. He has been happy to see it grow over the years, and has had a role in making Tahlequah a more attractive place to start up a business.
Through his service, he became familiar with leaders in the community who made him feel at home.
“My service really started 30 years ago. I moved to Tahlequah, graduated from NSU, and then a friend of mine introduced me to [former Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Director] Jo Prout, and I got roped into Festival of Lights. That’s where my service really began in Tahlequah,” said Perry. “I spent one whole December standing in a shed, taking donations, because nobody else wanted to do it.”
Over the years, he has worked with many community leaders, such as Pam Williams, former first lady of NSU; Prout, Randy Gibson, and Barbra Abercrombie from the Chamber of Commerce; Michelle Naylor; and Pam Hazen, Gina Olaya, and Wilma Mankiller.
He explained that Ladies Night started as Christmas Stroll.
“Back then, we would have horse and buggy rides up and down Muskogee Avenue. The first lady of NSU would read 'The Night Before Christmas,' and there was other fun stuff happening at the university. Christmas Stroll morphed into Ladies Night. It’s neat to see these things continue on,” he said.
With the Boys & Girls Club, he worked with Wilma Mankiller and her daughter Gina Olaya. They held a Celebrity Auction night where they raised money by selling vintage items.
“We wound up with all kinds of stuff. We had pictures of Cher, Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta, the cast of Tool Time [from Home Improvement], we had a signed CD with Yule Brenner from the King and I. We had scripts from Seinfeld. We had things from celebrities all over the place. It was awesome,” he said.
He received phone calls from the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce asking if he’d work on events, such as the Christmas Parade.
“Back then, I had a convertible, so I usually drove in it. I had the philosophy that if someone called because they needed help, I tried to do it,” said Perry. “I always liked working on events.”
In his service, he has seen traditions grow. When he was the director of the TACC, he helped to launch Movies in the Park, and they showed 12 movies per year. He is happy to see that they are now showing 17 movies per year, and that the event brings community members together.
“Whether it’s Red Fern Festival, Christmas Parade, Oktoberfest, or Okswagen Fest, all of these events that we have make up the personality of who we are as a community. Tahlequah is very unique. At one time, we had the largest small-town Christmas parade in the state. Red Fern Festival, by its second year, was one of the biggest events in the state and we wound up winning awards for it. All of that brings more people and more diversity to our community,” said Perry.
He sees giving back as a way of life because it is fulfilling. He said that in some way, shape, or form, everyone needs to find ways to give back.
He is most excited about being able to participate in Christmas events this year. If COVID trends continue, Tahlequah residents should be able to enjoy Ladies Night, the Christmas Parade, and Lights on at Seminary Hall.
“Tahlequah has a lot to offer. If you need something, just look outside your front door,” said Perry.
