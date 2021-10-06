In an age when children and youth have greater access to video games, cell phones, streaming services, videos, and other electronics, many residents have noticed that fewer children play unstructured sports.
Pediatricians have observed that children who regularly exercise perform well in other aspects of their lives. Many have noted correlations between team athletics and physical fitness, as well as social well-being. Parents have responded by signing up their children for structured sports leagues in Tahlequah.
Trae Ratliff was born and raised in Tahlequah. When he was a child, he remembered fondly playing in sports leagues, which helped provide structure in his life. Over the past few decades, sports programs had become disjointed or had folded entirely. After Ratliff was elected to the Tahlequah City Council, he decided to do something about it.
“There was no structure, so participation had gone down and was dismal. The year that I started, they didn’t even have softball. There used to be a basketball league and it folded. There used to be a baseball league, and it folded. Then the Boys & Girls Club had created a league because there was such a need,” he said.
He talked with the leadership of the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, who asked him to take basketball and baseball from them, as they wanted to focus on their after-school programs that take place on their campuses. Ratliff then created Tahlequah Sports League, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that offers youth sports leagues for baseball, softball, tee-ball, flag football, and they are working to add the Snowflake rink this winter.
He serves as president and director of the organization, and has not received compensation for his work. His term limit as president is coming to a close in November, and he is looking to hire a director
“It didn’t seem fair to suck money out. I wanted to put it into the kids. Right now, we could fund a director, and we want to hire one,” he said. “It may roll into a paid position, but it would be for a nominal fee.”
The first season started in spring 2020 as the pandemic hit. This made planning logistics difficult. Rather than cutting the inaugural season, they delayed and shortened it. Around 450 athletes signed up, and this spring, that number had risen to 600.
To create a sustainable structure, Ratliff realized he needed outside sources of funding. Because the league serves the public, he did not want to charge more than $60-$80 per student athlete per season.
“That money has to pay for umpires, field work, rent, and insurance. That, in itself, is a poor business model. The way we do it is, we find other sources of revenue. We have the registration fee, which is a minimum so everyone can participate,” he said.
They also added vendors who sell concessions. Spectators can even buy their goodies on their phone from TSL's Snack Monkey app so they don't have to wait in line.
Ratliff sold naming rights to the fields and sought out corporate sponsors, who are helping to fix Phoenix Park. He is also organizing tournaments and is reaching out to cities in the region as far as Tulsa, and even Joplin.
“We are going to roll out tournaments for next year. That is one of the pieces of revenue that historically hasn’t happened. Those are good moneymakers,” he said.
For Ratliff, organizing sports is personal because he credits organized athletic programs for helping him out during his youth. He used to participate in soccer, basketball, cross-country, and track, as well as football, after which he earned a scholarship to play at NSU.
“Without athletics, I probably would have been lost. That kept me from getting in trouble by being in practice and going to games and having coaches who were like father figures,” he said.
Ratliff is optimistic about Tahlequah’s future, and is happy to be a part of helping youth to stay in shape and to learn how to play the kinds of sports that he fell in love with when he was a kid.
