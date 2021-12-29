EVERYDAY HERO: Librarian returns to connect community, promote literacy

Cherokee Lowe is the new general manager of the Tahlequah Public Library. She has worked in library services since 2002, and in order to better connect with local communities, she is excited to place outreach at the forefront of the library’s goals.
As a child, her mother always made sure that she had access to a library card. She learned by reading books that life circumstances could be altered, and that the life a person is living isn’t necessarily their destiny. Her own life journey inspired her to become involved with library services.
In 2002, she applied for a job at the Tahlequah Public Library and was offered a part-time position. Six months later, she accepted a full-time position where she worked for 12 years. In the last eight years, she has simultaneously served as the general managers of the Hulbert Community Library and the Kansas Public Library, which like the Tahlequah Public Library, are operated by the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Moving forward, she wants to make the library better visible throughout Tahlequah.
“As a library, we want to have an effect on as many people as possible. Whether that is services or support or connecting them to services and support,” she said.
She reassures people that the library is an integral part of Tahlequah.
“Just think about it as the living room of our community. We want to be that space where people can come and connect with other people and information and get whatever help they need,” said Lowe.
She said it's easy for many to forget that the library exists, and she wants to change that. Her intention is to become more involved with the Tahlequah Main Street Association, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and local schools.
During her time in Hulbert and Little Kansas, Lowe developed a reputation for her programs, and she hopes to bring some of that to Tahlequah. In one of the library’s first programs, Lowe plans to bring dogs to the site.
“Pam Hixson and Toni Bailey have therapy dogs. We’ve had them here for Paws to Read. We let people come in to read with them and sit with the dogs,” said Lowe. “[Hixson and Bailey] said they are ready to go. The dogs will bring people to the library that wouldn’t normally come.”
In the next week, she will be working with her staff to fill the calendar with events for the next couple of months.
In her spare time, Lowe is also a makeup artist and volunteers her talents to help out the community. She is involved with the Tahlequah Community Playhouse and did the makeup for the “Little Shop of Horrors” production. In the past, she has also volunteered to face paint at the Renaissance Festival and Haunted Castle in Muskogee. She plans to do face painting at the library for summer programs, too.
In 2021, her favorite book that she read was "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner. Her favorite book of all time is either "The Glass Castle," by Jeanette Walls; or "The Paper Bag Princess," by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko.
