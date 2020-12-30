Dr. John Fell is a physician who cares for elederly patients, and for most of this year, he has been on the front line diagnosing and treating COVID-19 patients.
“We have shifted to online appointments via computer and telephone,” said Fell, 49. “I am glad to be working longer hours and helping more people.”
Originally from Pryor Creek, Fell graduated from Northeastern State University. He has been practicing medicine for 16 years, and is with Northeastern Health System.
Fell moved back to Tahlequah in 2012 and lives with his wife and children. Two of his family members were quarantined with COVID-19 for a bit. He said, in addition to wearing a mask all day and using hand sanitizer, he always changes his clothes when he gets off of work.
“I have not missed a day of work, but I know many people who have had a significant loss of income and security. I feel like the financial impact is looming and will be catastrophic to our economy moving forward,” said Fell.
Fell also gives doctor recommendations for medical marijuana. Patients can get referrals online daily or in person noon to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Jo-Anna Lohr Aesthetics.
Fell’s name may seem familiar to those interested in local music, as he is the frontman for the Americana roots-rock band DocFell & Co. With live shows cancelled for a majority of 202, Fell turned to technology.
“I was able to participate in live streaming playing music, and I find zoom to be useful for meeting,” he said.
He will be able to play in Tahlequah at Dewain’s Place on New Year’s Eve and in Tulsa on Jan. 1.
The Fells stay active in the community and at home. They have six dogs and seven cats.
