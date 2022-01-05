EVERYDAY HERO: Music, photog teacher spreads love through art

Patti Steel is a Fayetteville-based musician and artist who has made Tahlequah her second home, and she is using her talents to spread love throughout Green Country.
She is a regular performer at The Branch. She also has performed at Dewain’s Place, Ned’s Bushyhead Farm Festival, and Dream Theater. On Friday, Dec. 7, she will make her first appearance at Kroner & Baer.
“Tahlequah is a second home for me right now. I love the vibe. I’m a huge fan,” she said.
Recently, she has caught the eye of Randy Crouch, who has become one of her biggest supporters. She met him at the Dream Theater, which is now used by a church.
Steel has always been exposed to music and has been playing and singing since she was a child.
“My dad’s a guitar player, my brother played drums, and my mom sang in the shower,” she said.
She grew up listening to rock ’n’ roll, pop, metal, and country, all of which have influenced her brand of music.
“My music is all over the place,” she said.
Her first instrument was the clarinet, but since then, she has learned to play the spoons, mandolin, washboard, guitar, bass, bassoon, flute, French horn, a number of brass instruments, ukulele, banjolele, and banjo.
“Any instrument I get my hands on, I have a thirst for music and learning,” she said.
Steel started her career a couple of years ago, right before the pandemic. After having worked in the corporate world, she decided she needed to follow her heart by playing music.
As a 40-something, she had her own reservations, since younger acts were making the Green Country circuit. Regardless, she attended open mic events in Tahlequah and gained a name for herself.
“I went to an open mic in 2021 and got feedback. They asked me why I wasn’t singing my own songs,” she said.
A friend booked her at her first show in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, which was received positively, and now she is doing shows throughout Green Country. But she always returns to Tahlequah, partly because she teaches music and is a tutor to a young local musician.
“I travel across the four states, playing with different bands and solo. However, I also give lessons to a girl in Tahlequah,” she said.
COVID nearly dismantled her dream of playing as a professional musician. A number of the bands she played alongside broke up amid gathering restrictions. She had launched her career in August 2019 as a band member, months before the world shut down.
“Six and a half months later, COVID came and nearly destroyed my whole vision, but I still tried to make it work,” she said.
Money has been tight, but with support from her community, she is about to record her first album with five original songs.
By performing in Tahlequah, she has met musicians like Joe Mack, Amber Watson, RC and the Ambers, Crouch, and others who have encouraged her not to give up.
“I’m glad they have embraced me. I’ve gone through a lot of bad things that have happened to me. They have supported me in my career. I want it to be successful, and it’s been a challenge, but well worth it. I haven’t been disappointed in myself,” she said.
Steel believes it is important to invest in the community, including Tahlequah, because the people in it are the ones who return the favor.
“I think it’s important to have an understanding of your community and to be involved. I try to meet people. I go to open mics, open jams, private gatherings to learn anything I can. When I get a chance to perform, I try to meet locals in some way,” she said.
Steel is also a photographer and teaches classes at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri.
