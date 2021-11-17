EVERYDAY HERO: Pastor serves meals to students and community

Rev. Shana Dry is a pastor at the First United Methodist Church, and she also runs the Wesley Foundation by Northeastern State University, where she serves lunch to students, staff, and faculty every Wednesday.
The food is provided by the campus ministry. Dry says that every Wednesday, hundreds of students come to take advantage of the free meal. On Nov. 10, she tallied around 205 people who came in for lunch. Dry said 99 percent of the visitors were students.
On Nov. 17, the ministry served chicken Alfredo, bread, vegetables, and cake.
“Students have it very hard. When you’re a child, you can rely on home. Some of these students are thrust out into the world and are trying to manage life in general. A lot of them go through their cafeteria points very quickly,” said Dry.
She said that by the end of the year, many students have spent all their money and struggle to eat a proper meal.
“For finals week, which is approaching Dec. 13, we’re going to be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and we’re going to be serving meals Monday through Thursday, and then on Friday, we’ll be serving lunch,” she said.
Dry explained that many students tell her that if it were not for the Wesley Foundation, they would be living on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and ramen noodles. A couple of these students have told her that after they graduate and get a job, they want to give back to the foundation.
Donations from individuals, groups, and the First United Methodist Church fund the meals.
For Dry, it is just as important to provide a safe community for students as it is to provide food.
“That’s really what it’s about. It’ s a home away from home. We have a lot of students that come in during finals week. It’s decorated for Christmas. We’ll have a tree up, and a lot of students line the tables, and we have Christmas movies playing. They are comfortable and love being there. It’s great to be a part of a home away from home,” she said.
Aside from Dry and two AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers, all the helpers are unpaid. Some are older adults, and some are college students.
“A lot of kids need the community service hours. They clean up the yard and do dishes. We also have adult volunteers who want to give back to the students,” she said. “When you are at home and at high school, you have that base. When you are away from college, there needs to be a base. We try to provide that for them. Our mission is showing God’s love by serving others. And that’s what we are truly about."
On Thursdays, the Wesley Foundation also makes club sandwiches for the Tahlequah Day Center, and student groups come to volunteer.
“The tennis team just texted me and said, ‘We want to do something before Thanksgiving. Can we make sandwiches tomorrow?’" she said.
While Wesley Foundation does not turn people away, the focus is to serve the university community between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dry encourages community members who need a warm meal to show up after 2 p.m.
