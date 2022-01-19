Briggs resident Sheila Dreadfulwater recently received the President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award after having been nominated by the American Red Cross for work she did in 2021.
As part of the honor, she received a letter of congratulations from President Joe Biden, and on Monday, Jan. 17, she was recognized with her award in a virtual ceremony by the American Red Cross.
In 2021, Dreadfulwater performed 591 hours of service, according to the American Red Cross. But over the past 4-1/2 years, she has performed much more than that.
She started volunteering her time because she experiences depression, and a medical professional recommended that she get out and do good in the community.
“I have fought depression all my life. My doctor said I should be active in the community," she said. "If I am helping others, I won’t be as focused on myself.”
She started volunteering with the Red Cross by visiting homes affected by tornadoes and fires. She would help by providing comfort to those in need.
“We would give financial help to buy clothes and personal items, and put them up in a hotel. We’d give a comfort gift with personal items like hygiene. I always keep stuffed animals for the kids,” said Dreadfulwater.
She no longer works with disaster victims. Instead, she volunteers at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Muskogee. As a part of her mission, she works at the information desk. She pushes veterans in wheelchairs to their rooms, and she takes flowers to their wards.
“Pushing patients is my favorite. You get some pretty interesting stories,” she said.
She used to volunteer two days a week for a total of six hours at the hospital. She has cut back, and is now volunteering one day a week.
The President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award is widely recognized with distinction, and is not achieved by many individuals in the U.S.
“They rarely give this one out. Levels of award are dictated by the number of hours of service that they perform. For Gold, they need to serve at least 500 hours in a year,” said Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron. “She has spent 500 hours doing that kind of activity."
To Dreadfulwater, service has become a way of life. She has made friends at the VA hospital.
“All of the employees from the director to housekeeping, they are so kind, and they make it their mission to help any veteran who needs their assistance. It is easy for me. I just visit my friends for six hours,” she said.
You can help
Those who are interested in serving for the American Red Cross can visit redcross.org.
