EVERYDAY HERO: Teacher draws on tribal heritage, 'Conscious Discipline'

Michaella Whittington is a third-grade teacher at Heritage Elementary School, and she has worked tirelessly to ensure that her pupils receive the best education her school can offer.
On Jan. 21, HES Principal Amanda Vance announced that Whittington would receive the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year Award, voted on by her peers.
Whittington draws upon her Cherokee culture in her teaching. The Oaks native grew up in a family of 10 children in a section of town she refers to as “the old village.” Growing up with kids, she knew she wanted to place herself in an elementary school setting.
She attended Northeastern State University and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 2016. She completed an internship with Heather Corn (Taylor) and then substitute-taught for the rest of the year. She was asked to stay on, and she taught first grade for two years. She has now taught third grade for thee years, and the experience has been satisfying.
“At Heritage, I have been able to learn from great educators from whom I have been able to develop my own craft,” said Whittington. “It is humbling to know your peers chose you for an award like this.”
Whittington has stood out among her peers for successfully implementing Conscious Discipline, a social-emotional curriculum designed to create self-awareness in children. Rather than implementing arbitrary punishments, Whittington gives a space for kids to understand their behavior and self-correct.
“Conscience Discipline is helpful because it helps students to be able to fix their own problems, rather than feeling shame,” said Whittington. “It is an approach where kids get a chance to correct what they did, and it helps them to understand why it is important to do so.”
She added that when using punitive measures, children may respond poorly because they spend too much energy trying to understand what their teachers are thinking, rather than how to improve their situation.
Whittington also volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club. She teaches the Native American culture lessons after school, and she uses the space to help kids to differentiate false characterizations of Indigenous peoples from ideas and concepts that derive from Native American people and nations.
“We are in the capital of Cherokee Nation, so it is important that these kids understand what it means to be Cherokee. We also learn about other Native tribes,” she said. “I grew up Cherokee; that’s who I am. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve taken classes to learn from people who have lived it. It is important to teach it in a special way.”
As a part of her class, she helps students prepare for the Cherokee Challenge Bowl and the Cherokee Language Bowl, which are put by the Cherokee Nation Johnson-O’Malley program. In the Cherokee Nation Challenge Bowl, students prepare by learning facts about the tribe. At the Cherokee Language Bowl, they are tested on the syllabary and Cherokee words. She has prepared students who have taken home top prizes. She has also mentored students who have won awards in writing and art.
Whittington believes Indigenous students who understand their background and their predecessors are more likely to see success in the classroom and in life. Those who understand the backgrounds of others are also more likely to develop a sense of empathy and draw social connections between different people.
“It is important for people to have the opportunity to learn where they come from and to learn about other cultures. We make this place great because we are all different,” she said.
Whittington finds satisfaction in her position because she understands strong education makes up the foundation of strong communities.
“I believe educators are important because they help children find what they are good at. They help them strive to be the best they can be. That is foundational in any human, but especially with children. An education gives them the best opportunity to live the best life that they want to live,” she said.
